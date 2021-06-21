Carol Gibson

Carol C. Gibson, 77, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:45 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time.
Carol’s wishes were to be cremated, with arrangements under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Carol was born February 6, 1944, in Hannibal, MO to Gordon Henry “Skelly” Parsons and Mary Catherine Baker Parsons
Survivors include one son, Jerry Wayne Gibson of Hannibal, MO, 1 brother, Mike Parsons (Sherry) of New London, MO, Nephew, Chad Parsons (Michelle) of New London, MO, and niece, Amber Moss (Jake) of New London, MO. She is also survived by 1 great nephew, Brayden Moss and 1 great niece, Ella Moss.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally Carol worked at “The Spot” Restaurant in Sydney, OH for over 15 for years.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, jig saw puzzles and reading Nora Roberts mysteries. Carol was also an avid NBA Basketball fan.
She never met a stranger and always enjoyed helping and visiting with everyone.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Residential Care Center in Hannibal, MO.
