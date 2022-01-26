Carol Frances Daughters, 79, of Donnellson, IA, formerly of Keokuk, died January 22, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, IA. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m., January 27, 2022 at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA. Burial will be in the Keokuk National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
DONNELLSON, IA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.