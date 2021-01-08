Carol Ann (Sharkey) Gottman, 81, of Monroe City, passed away at 5:00 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Monroe Manor in Paris, MO.
An invitation only, private family memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday January 13th, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Mark Burkey will officiate.
The service will be available on Live Stream from 11:00 AM until service ends.
Carol Ann was born April 12, 1939, in Hannibal, MO to Edward E. and Mildred V. Coleman Sharkey. She was married to Richard "Dick" W. Gottman on September 7, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra, MO. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2020.
Survivors include her children Doug Gottman and Lisa Gottman Denish Hewett both of Monroe City, MO; brothers Mervin Sharkey, and Donnie (Archella) Sharkey both from Hannibal, MO; brother in-law Wendell (Pat) Gottman of Sarasota, FL; sisters Joyce (Chuck) Hirner, Susie (David) Murphy, Jill (Lee) Atkins all of Hannibal, MO; sister in-law Libbi Smith of Memphis, TN; grandchildren Susanne (James) Beer, Eddie (Natalie) Denish, and Heidi Denish; great grandchildren Noah, Samuel, Emmiline, and Fiona; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Carol Ann was preceded in death by her infant son Troy Gottman, Parents, and Husband.
Carol Ann adored spending time with her children, grand and great grandchildren and the love of her life Richard Gottman. She felt the happiest when she was with them. Her family meant the world to her and she always said and told them how much she loved them. She was the best mom, a very loving person, and she will be missed.
Family and friends were most important to Carol Ann. She and her husband always enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and neighbors, playing cards, dancing, and many get togethers. She was always close to her parents and siblings. Carol Ann enjoyed children. For many years she worked as a teacher's aide, retiring from the Palmyra Elementary School. She enjoyed her work, cherished the friendships she made and seeing former students as adults.
Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and attended United Methodist Church in Monroe City, MO.
