Carnelia “Connie” Sue Belcher, 74 of Hannibal, MO and Lake Placid, FL went home to be with her Lord on Saturday February 20, 2021 at the Advent Health Hospital Lake Placid. Connie was a native of Monroe City who was born on November 29, 1946. She was proceeded in death by her parents Mildred Agnes (Key) and Daniel Rager, and her brother Daniel. Connie was a graduate of Monroe City High School class of 1964. One of her fondest memories was attending business school in Kansas City, MO. Connie was employed in several businesses, including being a licensed real estate appraiser, before retiring from American Loan and Savings as a teller and bookkeeper. Connie served as a Board of Director with the NE Regional Credit Union. Connie had her own successful business making sugar pecans. She has been a winter resident of the Lake Placid FL area for the last 6 years. Connie was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking meals for her family and friends, boot kicking dancing where she met Joe, going to the sprint car races, looking for that special deal at the local flea markets and being able to take care of others in need. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with her great-granddaughters. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Joe; sons Chad, Tate, and Dirk Krigbaum, step-daughters; Pat Thomas, Laura Ketsenburg, step-son; Jay Belcher, three grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and five step-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Connie’s life will be held later this year in Monroe City. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrust with the Scott Funeral Home Lake Placid, FL 863-465-4134
Lake Placid, Fla.
Carnelia Sue "Connie" Belcher
-
- Updated
- Comments