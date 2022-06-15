Carl Zupan, 87, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:35 AM, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Fr. Michael Quinn will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Carl's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Carl was born July 14, 1934, in Ilasco, Missouri, to Thomas Zupan and Rose Mary Rukavina Zupan.
He was married to Betty Judy on November 23, 1966, in Hannibal, Missouri. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2003.
Carl is survived by his life partner of over 17 years, Phyllis Paris of Hannibal, MO.
Other survivors include his three children, Terry Fletcher (Colleen) of Rocky Mount, Missouri, Darin Paris (Karla) of Quincy, Illinois, and Terri Mudd of Hannibal, Missouri; two brothers, John Zupan (Ada) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Tommy Zupan of Chicago, Illinois; three sisters, Dorothy Baric of Largo, Florida, Georgia Bajic of Chicago, Illinois, and Martha DiSalvo of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother-in-law, Bill Judy (Marilyn); seven grandchildren, Ryne Fletcher (Isabella), Heather Murphy, Kori Murphy, Michael Hays (Kelsey), Stephen Hays, Brooklyn Paris, and Dylan Mason; and five great grandchildren, Greyson, Bentley, Skyler, Grayson, and Rylan; numerous nieces and nephews and one special niece, LeaAnn Hamlin
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ann Kuchan and Marian Schaber; and one grandson, Robin Fletcher.
Carl was a graduate of Ilasco High School, where he excelled on the basketball team, even being offered a college scholarship for his talents on the court.
After high school Carl served his country proudly in the United States Army.
Carl began his professional career at Crane and Flemming in Hannibal, where he was a construction manager. He later was elected to the office of Marion County Assessor, a position he held for many years until his retirement.
Away from work Carl could be found on the golf course. He enjoyed playing any opportunity he could. Carl was a longtime member of the Hannibal Country Club and later Norwoods Golf Club. As a youngster Carl dreamed of being a sportswriter for the newspaper, later in life Carl never missed the opportunity to read the local papers for this reason. A sports fan, Carl loved to watch any sport with the exception of baseball that he said was too slow. He loved to watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team along with college basketball and hockey. Occasional visits to the casino to play the slots, trips to Biloxi, Mississippi and his martini at 4:30 PM each day were a few of Carl’s favorites. Most will remember Carl’s friendly spirit. He never met a stranger and could often be found enjoying a good conversation with others. Carl cherished his family and friends and always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Carl was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA youth sports programs or to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl’s Norwoods Golf Club buddies.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.