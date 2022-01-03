Carl Thomas Jr., 82, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:09 AM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. C. M. Cole will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Carl’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Carl was born April 28, 1939, in Huntington, Missouri to Carl Leland Thomas and Catherine Rozena Abbey Thomas.
He was married to Gloria Jane Griggsby on March 15, 1964. She preceded him in death on October 17, 1994.
Survivors include his 6 children, Melissa Thomas of Hannibal, MO, Shelia Evans (Deon Smith) of Hannibal MO, Carla Simmons (Antoine) of St. Louis, MO, Felicia Thomas of Hannibal, MO, Carl Griggsby of Columbia, MO and Rozena Studer (Mark C.) of Springfield, IL.
He is also survived by 1 brother, Harold Thomas of Hannibal, MO and 2 sisters, Mary Porter of Hannibal and Linda Tate of Hannibal, MO, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Carl is also preceded in death by his parents, 2 twin daughters, Cathleen and Catherine Thomas, 1 brother, Harold Eugene Thomas and 1 sister, Alberta Anderson.
Professionally Carl worked as a shipping clerk, retiring from Intermet.
Carl liked watching boxing which included greats like Sugar Ray Leonard and George Foreman. He loved taking walks and was always recognized by those who knew him. He loved old cars especially a 57 Chevy and would always keep his own cars clean and his yard well kept. He also enjoyed watching TBN, T.D. Jakes, Judge Mathis as well as old westerns.
Carl loved the Lord, the Bible, gospel music and going to church. He was a people person always visiting and making those around him feel better. Above all else he loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Carl was a member of the New Hope Gospel Center.
Pallbearers will be Shaylan Cropp, Zachary Lewis, Darius Thomas-Hunter, Courteveous Thomas-Hunter, Antoine Simmons, James Porter, and Deon Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyliek Cropp, Davion Bailey, Zechariah Lewis, Kyrie Wilkerson, Drayden Williams, D’Arvion Williams, Zane Matos, Kainen Matos, Wyatt Underwood, Che’Don Talton, X’Zavon Delgado and Shawn Delgado
Memorial contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
