Carl Lyndel Gillespie, 90, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:10 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial with full military honors by the Boots-Dickson American Legion Post #174 of Palmyra will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
There will be no visitation.
Lyndel was born December 20, 1932, in Quincy, IL to Carl E. Gillespie and Elizabeth Redd Gillespie.
He was married to Virginia "Sister" Bross on July 20, 1952, in rural Palmyra, MO. They were happily married for over 70 years. She survives.
Survivors include his five children, Ellen Stuhlman (Gary), Jane Pekkala (John), Roger Gillespie, Nancy King (Mark), and Leo Gillespie; three brothers-in-law, John Bross, Chester Bross, and Charles Bross; 11 grandchildren, Brian Stuhlman (Maryna), Laura Peiter (Matt), Kate Setter (Jeff), Carrie Richter (Ryan), Holly Hale, Elizabeth Moe (Chris), Thomas Pekkala, Erik Pekkala, Carl Gillespie, Christian King, and Joshua King; seven great grandchildren, Lilia Stuhlman, Oscar Stuhlman, Evan Peiter, Landon Peiter, Julia Richter, Natalie Richter, and Nathaniel Hale; and Bross nieces and nephews.
Lyndel was preceded in death by his parents, one infant son, Bruce Gillespie, father-in-law, Leo Bross; mother-in-law, Virginia Bross; and brother-in-law, Wayne Bross.
Lyndel was a graduate from Palmyra High School. He later served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Professionally, Lyndel retired as President of Mississippi Valley Chemical Company. In his retirement he worked at DURA in Hannibal, MO and later enjoyed working with his wife at The Country Store that they owned and operated together in historic downtown Hannibal.
Away from work Lyndel loved to tinker and work on anything. From machinery to appliances there was little that Lyndel could not fix. He especially enjoyed the old cars of his youth, with the Starlight Studebaker being one of his favorites. A simple man, Lyndel enjoyed time with his family, working at his computer and reading. A proud veteran, Lyndel was a member of the VFW and also really enjoyed the opportunity he had to visit Washington, D.C. with his fellow veterans on the Great River Honor Flight.
Lyndel was Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Brian Stuhlman, Christian King, Joshua King, Thomas Pekkala, Erik Pekkala, and Carl Gillespie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.