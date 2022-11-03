Cannon King Jones, age 1, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:30 am Monday, October 31, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022, at New Embassy Church. Rev. Wentric Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating Cannon's life will be held at 1:00 pm until the time of service on Saturday November 5, 2022, New Embassy Church.
Cannon was born on July 28, 2021, in Hannibal, MO, to Calvin and Anjelicia Jones.
Cannon King Jones was just that a true king. He was an outgoing 1 year old who was very wise for his age and ahead of his time. Cannon did things that would have you questioning yourself like is he really a 1-year-old. Cannon had the personality of 5 people, he was truly special in every way. He loved to play with a ball and any type of ball he could kick, throw, and catch like a pro. He was either going to be a professional football player or a boxer, there was no in-between, because everyone one that knew Cannon knew he was going to box you and you were going to lose. Cannon had a smile that would light up any room he entered and was the biggest sweetheart you would ever want to meet. Cannon was a foodie by heart as well and loved to eat. If you wanted to see Cannon run food would do it and he would beat you to the table. Cannon also loved his paw paws motorcycle and was definitely a future biker boy! Cannon King Jones was a big momma’s boy and daddy’s boy, and he loved them so much. He would literally come to life when he laid eyes on his mother and lived to cuddle and wake up to daddy on his side. His brothers and sisters kept him going and played a huge role into why he skipped the baby phase because he had to keep up and keep up is what he did. One thing about Cannon, he may have been here a short time, but he left a huge impact on everyone that had the honor of meeting him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cash App: $GeminiWorld522, Venmo: @Gemini-World or Facebook Pay: A Jonae Jones or Tom Petty (Calvin Jones page) linked to Cannon's Memorial Account at F&M Bank.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Cannon's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
