Caleb James Lovell, 27, from Canton, MO, lived in Hannibal, MO with the loves of his life. He left us all too soon when he was called home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
Friends and Family are invited to Caleb’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
He was born August 20, 1995, in Quincy, IL, a son of Paul Eugene and Maribeth Dochterman Lovell.
Survivors include his sisters, Paula (Darin) Blaise of Keokuk, IA, Melissa (Ty) Eckland of Keokuk, IA, Penny Johnston, Michelle (Kevin) Shaffer and Valerie (Robert) Pryor all of Canton; nieces and nephews, Trenton Lovell, Makenah Walden, Mariah Ostermiller, Hope Johnston, Nathan Stevens, Ethan Blaise, Tallon Blaise, Kerrigan Kruse, Roy Johnston, Cora Shaffer, Chase Eckland, Landon Shaffer, Stella Pryor and Ava Pryor and the loves of his life, Brooklyn Schaller and her daughter Hannah of Hannibal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Caleb enjoyed working on the Mississippi River with Canton Marine Towing Company.
Caleb was an extraordinary man. He was the life of the party and the moment he entered the room, it brightened! He was ornery at times, the annoying little brother, the “fun” uncle and the best “bonus dad” ever! Caleb’s ability to make others laugh was his superpower. A kind soul, with a giving spirit, Caleb strived to see the good in each situation and always have fun.
Caleb loved to be outdoors; the Mississippi River was his place of solitude. He enjoyed fishing in the river and simply being on the water. Hunting deer and teaching others the art of bow hunting brought Caleb joy. Known more for his talent for cooking burnt pizza than his culinary skills, Caleb loved to eat turkey pot pie and homemade noodles. Most of all Caleb took pleasure in times shared with friends and family. Whether playing with the kids in the yard or catching up with friends Caleb loved people. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Caleb made an everlasting impression in the people’s hearts who he encountered.
Caleb was a member of the Pleasant Grove 4-H in his youth.
He was baptized at the Hydesburg United Methodist Church, Hannibal, MO
Caleb was an organ donor and was able to help countless families with his gift of life.
