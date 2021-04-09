Buddy Lee Strieker, 56, of Quincy, IL, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:41 PM Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Louisiana, MO.
Graveside services with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 10:00 AM Monday, April 12, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Buddy was born March 15, 1965, in Hannibal, MO to Dora Tyler. He was married to Lisa Golian in 1987 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are 1 son, Matthew Strieker (Heidi Jane); 3 brothers: Thomas Strieker, Nick Strieker, and Timothy Strieker; 1 sister, Eugina Shrum; 1 grandchild, Zoe Strieker; 2 step-grandchildren, Isaiah Dillinger and Cole Dillinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Buddy was preceded in death by his father figure, William Eugene Mills; his mother, Dora Strieker; his mother-in-law, Mildred C. Golian; and his father-in-law, Stephen J. Golian.
Professionally, Buddy was a conductor for BNSF Railroad for over 25 years. He also previously worked as a realtor in Hannibal.
Away from work, Buddy loved being outside and visiting the family farm. Buddy had a green thumb and enjoyed working in his garden where he grew tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapeños, and banana peppers. A wonderful cook, Buddy made the most delicious cheesecakes, birthday cakes, and soups. Visiting with people and hosting barbeques were a few of Buddy's favorites. Most of all, Buddy enjoyed the time he could spend with his family and friends.
Buddy was a Christian by faith.
