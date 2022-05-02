Bruce E. Lear

Bruce Edward Lear, age 60, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:13 pm Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home.
Graveside service and burial will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Grand View Burial Park. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
There will be no public visitation held.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Bruce was born on February 3, 1962, in Hannibal MO the son of Robert Donley and Joyce Ann (Walker) Lear.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Ann Lear of Hannibal, MO; daughter, Destinee Lear of Hannibal, MO; significant other, Brenda Carlin of Hannibal, MO; brother, Todd Lear (Ann) of Hannibal, MO; brother-in-law Tim Muehring of Quincy, IL; cousins, Tracy and Brian Scott of Hannibal, MO.
Bruce was preceded in death by father, Robert Donley Lear and sister, Kimberly Muehring.
Bruce graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1980. He worked as a mechanic for Northeast Power in Palmyra before his retirement in October of 2021.
Bruce was very active in the Friends of the VFW Post 2446. He was always there to help the VFW with a lending hand in any remodels or things going on within. In his free time, Bruce enjoyed tinkering in his garage and working on anything with a motor. Coffee with his friends is something Bruce enjoyed doing and in his retirement he enjoyed doing odd jobs for his family and friends. Bruce was a grill master, known by his family and friends for his amazing grilled and smoked meats.
Bruce’s biggest love was his daughter Destinee, in which he cherished every moment spent with her
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 2446, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Bruce’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
