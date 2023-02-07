Bruce Dewayne Charles, age 65, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 4:14 am Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Dustin Gibbons will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Bruce's life will be held 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Bruce was born on May 2, 1957, in Hannibal, MO the son of James Bruce and Mary Virginia (Hayes) Beadle.
He was united in marriage to Jonthan Coleman on May 6, 2009, in Keokuk, IA.
Survivors include his husband, Jonthan Charles of the home; two sons, Drake Richardson and Blake Richardson of the home; adopted daughter, Alexandra Hudnall of Hannibal, MO; two sisters, Brenda Gibbons (Mike) of New London, MO and Christina Hudson (Richard) of Hannibal, MO; two brothers, James Beadle (Karen) of Palmyra, MO and Terry Beadle (Teela) of Hannibal, MO, adopted granddaughter; Kayleighann Hudnall and sister-in-law; LaValla Coleman of Gordonsville, VA.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, John and Brenda Coleman.
After high School, Bruce attended Hannibal-LaGrange and transferred to Kansas City Community College where he studied Mortuary Science.
Professionally Bruce worked as a Peer Specialist for Preferred Family Health. Bruce enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially to the Lake of the Ozarks. He was a big fan of crime shows such as CSI and SVU. Some of his other favorites included watching HGTV and the Hallmark Channel along with various comedies. Bruce was also known for his love of disco music. He was also active in various clubs and organizations in the area and was a member of the Hannibal Country Club. Bruce was a very loving and caring man and took great pride in being a foster parent for over seven years. Bruce will be dearly missed by all his family, friends and co-workers in which he truly loved.
Bruce was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church and also attended Willow Street Christian Church.
Honorary Pallbearers will be James "Jim Bob" Gibbons, Dustin Gibbons, Jeremy Beadle, Donnie Brawley, Nikki Smith and Karrie Pettitt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Home & Chapel, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
