Brooklyn Genevieve Yingling infant daughter of Chris and Bre (Bartlett) Yingling, was stillborn on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Grand View Burial Park. Her great-grandfather Vic Evans will officiate.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home & Burial Park of Hannibal.
Survivors include her parents, Chris and Bre Yingling of Palmyra, MO; maternal grandparents, Roderick and Stephanie Bartlett of Hannibal, MO; paternal grandparents, John and Debbie Yingling of Warsaw, IN; maternal great grandparents, Vic and Joyce Evans of Hannibal, MO, and Richard and Carolyn Bartlett of Oakhurst, CA; aunts and uncles Jessica and Ryan Andrews of St. Peters, MO, Daniel and Sarah Bartlett of Hannibal, MO, and Cindy Yingling of Columbus, IN; and numerous extended family and friends.
Brooklyn was preceded in death by her paternal great grandparents, John and Velma Lewis and John and Becky Yingling. And uncles, Evan Bartlett and John Yingling.
Brooklyn was the light and joy that will live in her families’ hearts forever. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and thoughts during this time of loss.
