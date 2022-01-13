Brent D. Riley

Brent David Riley, 54, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:19 AM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Michael Neff and Pastor Curt Riley will officiate.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Brent's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, January 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Brent was born October 6, 1967, in Hannibal, MO to Don Riley and Carolyn Burroughs Riley.
He was married to Kathryn D. Ince on August 29, 1998, in Barry, Illinois. She survives.
Survivors include his mother of Hannibal, MO, two children; Dashiell Riley of Hannibal, MO and Ella Riley of Hannibal, MO, one sister, Teri Brooks (Donnie) of Hannibal, MO, three brothers, Curt Riley (Lori) of Hannibal, MO, Doug Riley of Hannibal, MO and Jeff Riley (Amy) of Hannibal, MO, his mother in law; Barb Brown of Barry, IL, his brothers and sisters in law; David Wells (Carolyn)of Pittsfield, IL, Danny Wells(Tonya) of Barry, IL, Sandra Fee (Jason) of Barry, IL, and Marie Woods (Randy) of Barry, IL.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and many friends.
Brent was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, an infant sister, Beth Ellen Riley and his father-in-law, Jack Brown.
Brent was a graduate of the First Assembly Christian School in Hannibal, MO.
Before his retirement Brent worked for over 13 years as a corrections officer and a sergeant at the Northeast Missouri Correctional Center in Bowling Green, MO. Prior to working as a corrections officer Brent worked as a printer at the Palmyra Spectator.
Brent was an avid reader over the years and loved trivia. He even started a popular Facebook page with his friend “Trivia to pass the time away”. Golfing, Superman, shooting guns with his brothers and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball were also a few of Brent’s favorites. Brent was an excellent cook and made the best homemade meals from scratch, his alfredo sauce was a family favorite. Brent was also a talented poet, musician and songwriter. He played the guitar both acoustic and electric. The Christmas season was always special for Brent, he in particular loved the time he shared with his family and the classic Christmas movie, “The Christmas Story”. Brent adored his family, he always looked forward to the times they shared together, like their weekly family breakfasts together each Saturday. Brent will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Curt Riley, Aaron Riley, Doug Riley, Jared Riley, Jeff Riley, Zach Riley and Donnie Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric White and Brent's nieces and nephew and great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.