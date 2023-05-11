Brenda S. Luffman, 62, of Troy, MO and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:29 PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Brenda's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, May 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Brenda was born March 8, 1961, in Hannibal, MO to Othar Mayfield Jr. and Nellie C. Charlton Mayfield.
She was married to Jack Luffman on April 12, 2002, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her two children, D.J. Wisdom (Sarah) of Moscow Mills, MO, and Brooke Beelek (Brooks) of Moscow Mills, MO; stepson, Matthew Baker (Jaymie) of Shelbina, MO; one brother, Gary Mayfield Sr. (Jenny) of St. Peters, MO; one sister, Lora Hemme (Dale) of New London, MO; nine grandchildren, Kay Wisdom, Kenzie Sabourin, Lily Shelton, Carter Shelton, Kasen Beelek, Jayden Baker, Marcus Baker, Joshua Baker, and Mayson Baker; two nephews, Gary Mayfield Jr.(Stacy), and Ryan Hemme (Pam); one niece, Regan Hemme; three great nieces, Lexi Flemming (Cory), Alli Mayfield (Riley), and Kendall Hemme; great nephew, Kastin Hemme; one uncle, Harold Charlton (Betty); mother-in-law, Louise Wilson; and longtime friend, Dennis Wisdom Sr.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Brenda worked for AT&T and later retired from Charter Communications as a sales representative.
Brenda loved shopping for bargains and clipping coupons so she could get the best deal. She enjoyed a cold Diet Pepsi, mushroom hunting and watching her favorite series on TV, especially Yellowstone, Cobra Kai, and Blue Bloods. Brenda always looked forward to trips back home to pick up her favorite Yummy's donuts and Cassano’s pizza. Brenda was an amazing cook and made the best lasagna, macaroni and cheese, and biscuits and gravy. Above all, Brenda loved and cherished her time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dale Hemme, Ryan Hemme, D.J. Wisdom, Brooks Beelek, Gary Mayfield Sr., and Gary Mayfield Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Road Christian Church of Hannibal, MO.
