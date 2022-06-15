Brenda K. Haun

Brenda Kay (Thompson) Haun of Lawrenceville, GA went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, while surrounded by her family.
Brenda was born October 01, 1959, in Hannibal, Mo. She grew up in Hannibal and met her husband, Del Haun. They were married for 45 years and together they raised a beautiful family. Brenda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and gardening but she was most passionate about her faith and family. Brenda was a beautiful soul. She brought joy to so many and will be deeply missed.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Richard N Thompson and Shirley J Goodin.
She is survived by her husband Del R Haun, brother Mark C Thompson (Mary), her children Branson N Haun (Jessica), Shannon R Batchelor (Dane), Danielle M Alves (Paul), and her grandchildren, Riley Batchelor, Brianna Waldrop, Liam Waldrop, Jackson Batchelor, and Kourtnee Alves.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 12:30-3:30 PM at The Hostess House, 299 Cedar Creek Rd. Winder, GA. Family and friends are invited for appetizers and snacks and to share memories of Brenda. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org
