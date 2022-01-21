Brenda J. Brown

Brenda Jane Brown, 80, of Center, MO, passed away at 4:48 PM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Monroe City Manor in Monroe City, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Center Baptist Church in Center, MO. Pastor Jim Miller will officiate.
Burial will be Center Cemetery in Center, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Brenda's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services Monday at the church.
Brenda was born October 4, 1941, in Doniphan, MO to Charles Berlyn Richmond and Mildred Louis Headley Richmond.
She was previously married to Wendel Brown. He survives.
Other survivors include three children, Kim Billman (Timothy) of Hannibal, MO, Wendy Christal (Corey) of Center, MO and Ashley Woolfolk (Cole) of Mexico, MO, ten Grandchildren, Levi Billman of Hannibal, MO, Josh Brown (April) of Coatsburg, IL, Erin Parker (Cody) of Center, MO, and Brendyn Lovelace of Mexico, MO, Kenadi Lovelace of Mexico, MO, Braxtyn Lovelace of Mexico, MO, Caden Christal of Center, MO, Hunter Woolfolk of Mexico, MO, Gatlyn Woolfolk of Mexico, MO and Brennan Smith (Danie) of Mexico, MO and ten great grandchildren, Hunter Brown of Hannibal, MO, Tatum Billman of Monroe City, MO, Luke Parker of Center, MO, Lyla Parker of Center, MO, Lane Parker of Center, MO, Keleigh Ihnen of Coatsburg, IL, Grayson Ihnen of Coatsburg, IL, Jaxon Smith of Mexico, MO, Emerson Smith of Mexico, MO and Aubrie Smith of Mexico, MO.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Kevin Brown and one sister, Patricia Perrings.
Brenda was a proud homemaker and has worked at Westview Nursing Home in laundry.
Brenda loved to read books such as Pride and Prejudice or Doctor Zhivago. She would also watch movies from the Civil War Era like Gone with the Wind. She enjoyed watching religious shows including Billy Graham. She loved taking care of her many flowers and plants and enjoyed going to garage sales, always seeking out the best bargains. Helping her children and grandchildren with homework was always enjoyable and allowed her to bring out that loving and funny personality. She had a soft heart always wanting to give what she could to children in need. Brenda will be missed by all who was lucky enough to have known her.
Brenda was a Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Levi Billman, Josh Brown, Brendyn Lovelace, Hunter Woolfolk, Braxtyn Lovelace and Caden Christal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe City Manor Care Center Memory Lane.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ODonnellLifeCelebration.com.
