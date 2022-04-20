Brenda Grubb,70, of New London, MO, passed away at her home in New London, MO. She was born on July 16, 1951, to Ohrie and Carlita (Turner) Epperson in Hannibal, MO. Brenda was united in marriage on March 22, 1997, to Gary Grubb. They were blessed with four children: Taby, Marcy, Michael and Mark. Brenda was a clerk for Judge James Lemon for over 18 years; she was well respected in her position. Brenda also worked as a deputy sheriff, dispatcher and jailer for Ralls County and did an excellent job.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Gary Grubb of New London, MO, children, Taby Franklin, Marcy (Kerry) Grubb Turner, Michael (Kassy) Grubb and Mark Grubb; grandchildren: Corey Powers, Shelby Powers, Casey Epperson, Ethan (Mollie) Grubb, Michael Grubb, Rebecca Grubb, Gavin Pantaleo and Ava Turner; great-grandchild, Joshua "Joshie" Powers; sister, Shelley (Denny) Brown and several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Katie Epperson, other relatives and friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jeff Epperson.
Memorials- Pike County Hospice c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 71 Business US- 61, Bowling Green 63334.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. - Salt River Christian Church. 15740 Highway 79, New London, MO 63459
Family and Friends may sign the online guest book @www.mccoyblossomfh.com
