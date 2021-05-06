Brandon S. Bowers

Brandon Scott Bowers, 38, of Kansas City, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:37 PM on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Friends and Family are invited to Brandon’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, May 10, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Brandon was born January 18, 1983, in Hannibal, MO to Eddie Bremmer and Kristina Bowers.
Other survivors include his father Eddie Bremmer and mother Kristina Bowers and step-father, Jim Lewis of Kansas City, MO. Two children Jaylianna LaJoy and Brandon Bowers. Grandparents Eldon and Norma Bowers, Grandma Cookie, and Ed Bremmer. 4 sisters Keri Johnson, Kasi Johnson, Rachel Dale, and Sandra Bremmer. 2 special aunts Erin Njoroge and Treena Prior (Scott). He is also survived by his former step-father, Duane Johnson and numerous of special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brandon was a construction worker and held a diesel mechanic license. Away from work, he loved to tinker with motorcycles and street bikes. He enjoyed drawing and was a tattoo artist. Brandon also had a love for fishing in his favorite spots in Saverton and Blue Springs. A talented cook, Brandon often was creative in his recipes, always making tasty dishes. A lover of music, Brandon liked to write and compose his own pieces. Brandon was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
