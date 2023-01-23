Brandon Lee McCurdy, 26, of Perry, MO, passed away at 6:25 PM Friday, January 20, 2023.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Center Baptist Church in Center, MO. Pastor Dan Peters will officiate.
Brandon Lee McCurdy, 26, of Perry, MO, passed away at 6:25 PM Friday, January 20, 2023.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Center Baptist Church in Center, MO. Pastor Dan Peters will officiate.
Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery in Curryville, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Brandon's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Brandon was born September 13, 1996, in Mexico, MO to Sonny McCurdy and Jeanne Shamp McCurdy. He was married to Macy Liter on September 19, 2015, in Palmyra, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are his three children: Pieper, Hadley, and Braxton McCurdy all of the home; his parents: Sonny and Jeanne McCurdy one sister, Brittany Schmidt (Charles) and their children, Hazel, Bo, and Preston; his grandparents, Sonny and Kitty McCurdy; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jason and Susan Liter; his grandmother-in-law, Margaret Liter; grandparents-in-law, David and Sudy Jenkins; two sisters-in-law, Maddie Christal (Kameron) and Marli Liter; and his aunts and uncles: Melanie and Scott Campbell, Jeff and DeeDee Shamp, Loretta and Jason Gette, Jessie and Gene Fincher, and Kevin McCurdy (Sam) and Donnia Shamp. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and special family and friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Debbie Black; his sister, Angel McCurdy; his uncle, Jerome Shamp; and his grandfather-in-law, John M. Liter.
Brandon was a farmer and the proud owner and operator of McCurdy Fertilizer Company.
Away from work, Brandon couldn't help but tinker. His white 1983 Mustang was his pride and joy. A true "Jack of all trades", Brandon was a talented mechanic and carpenter who could build or fix anything. Brandon was an outdoorsman and loved hunting for deer, quail, and turkeys. His most favorite food was steak and he loved to cook anything he hunted, and especially enjoyed preparing deer tenderloins for his wife, Macy. Bowling, spending time in the "Barn" or "The Man Cave", and camping all made Brandon smile. Most of all, Brandon enjoyed the time he could spend with those he loved, especially his children.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Chandler, Sabdiel Aleman, Scott Campbell, Jason Liter, Sonny McCurdy, Charles McCurdy, and Matthew Lathrom.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Howald and Kameron Christal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children of Brandon McCurdy Memorial with checks payable to Macy McCurdy.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
