Bradley S Huston, age 60, of Palmyra, MO formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:09 am Monday, August 23, 2021, at Bristol Manor in Palmyra, MO.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, August 28th, 2021, in the Grand View Burial Park. Rev. Jason W. Young will officiate.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home.
Bradley was born on November 14, 1960, in Hannibal, MO the son of Robert and Joan (Bockes) Huston.
He is survived by several aunts and uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Bradley was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Huston.
Bradley loved eating McDonalds, going on car rides, trips to Walt Disney World, and relaxing at home.
