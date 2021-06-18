Bradford Waddell Jr., 76, of New London, passed away at 7:46 am Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home in New London, Missouri.
Friends and family are invited to a Life Celebration Graveside Service at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park, in Hannibal, Missouri. Chaplin Mark Burkey will officiate.
Bradford was born February 20, 1945, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Bradford Waddell Sr. and Eileen Smith Waddell. He was married to Marilyn Brink on July 9, 1977 in New London, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his 2 Sons, Brad Waddell (Jennifer) of New London, Missouri, Ronnie Stovall (Gail) of Troy, Missouri, 1 daughter, Paula Stovall, of Hannibal, Missouri, 1 sister, Carolyn Sells (Billy) of Hannibal, Missouri, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Bradford was preceded in death by his parents.
Professionally, Bradford worked as an Assembler for 37 years at Gardner Denver in Quincy, Illinois. His favorite past times were deer and turkey hunting, fishing at Mark Twain Lake and Salt River and mushroom hunting. Bradford enjoyed attending the Daytona 500 in Florida, as well as taking trips to Las Vegas and Paris, France. If he wasn’t watching the St. Louis Cardinals play or Nascar racing with his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon, he enjoyed frying fish for his family and friends. Bradford had a love for many dogs, with a special dog named Jewels. He was known for treating everyone with the same genuine respect. There was no question the love he had for his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
