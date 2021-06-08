Bonny Sue Lawson, 71, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away on June 4th, 2021 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Georgia. Services to be announced at a later time.
Bonny was born August 25th, 1949 in Hannibal, Missouri a daughter of the late Marvin R. Lawson and the late Katherine Page Lawson. Bonny was a graduate of Hannibal High School and was formerly employed in Hannibal at General Mills and AT&T. Bonny had a deep love of animals. She was active in the dog rescue community for more than 30 years. She trained her most recent rescue, Jaxon, as a therapy animal. She and Jaxon would volunteer their time, visiting local nursing homes and bringing smiles to all they met.
Surviving are her three children Jim Taft (Heather) of Gainesville, GA; Heather Frey of Winfield, MO, and Lacie Crabill (Roger) of Hannibal, MO; her grandchildren Alexis Talton, Logan Taft, Colten Crabill, Page Taft, and Graysen Crabill; her sisters, Mary Kay Boyle and Betty Lou Harris (Jim); her beloved dog, Stella; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Janice Lawson.
The family requests memorials be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society, 2923 Warren Barrett Dr, Hannibal, MO 63401