Stoutsville, Mo. Bonnie L. Lewton Aug 12, 2021 Bonnie Lynn Lewton, 72, of Stoutsville, Mo., formerly of St. Charles, Mo., died Aug. 10, 2021. Grand View Funeral Home is handling arrangements.