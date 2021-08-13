Bonnie L. Lewton

Bonnie Lynn Lewton (nee Bray), 72, of Stoutsville, Missouri and formerly of St. Charles, Missouri died on August 10, 2021
One is nearer God’s heart in a garden..., and there was no place Bonnie would rather be. Her love of nature and her care for all living things was only bested by the affection for her family and friends. A playful spirit, Bonnie most valued the love of Larry and the joys that came with the “land”.
Bonnie was born on September 24, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, she is the daughter of the late Verle G. Bray and the late Marie Sever (nee Fitzgerald).
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Larry Lewton of Stoutsville and her brother, Jerry Bray of Benton, KY; two children, Christie Krutzsch (Jeff) of Imperial, Missouri and Dina Miller of Warrenton, Missouri; four step-children, Larry (Robbie) Lewton, Andrew Lewton of St. Peters, Toni Lewton of Festus, and Neil Lewton of Hannibal; twelve grandchildren, Christopher, Drake, Torin, Mason, Malorey, Kyle, Koren, Corey, Keaton, Landon, Julian, Bellamie; and four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cashton, Paityn, and Colton; and many other dear family members and friends.
A private memorial will be scheduled for a future date and location.
