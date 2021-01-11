Bonnie J. (Smyser) Glendinning, 93, of Palmyra, passed away at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, Mo. Pastor Marty Smyser will officiate.
Bonnie was born December 18, 1927, in Durham, Missouri to Thomas (Tommy) Wainwright and Elnora Mae Wenneker Smyser.
She was married to Leroy William Glendinning on June 1, 1952 at Emerson Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1992.
Survivors include her brothers, Gordon (Sherill) Smyser and Randy (Norma) Smyser; sister, Sue (Bud) Hoener; twenty-three nieces and nephews, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Kenneth and wife Lois Smyser; sisters, Oma and husband Bernard Dill, Dorothy and husband L.V. Jones, and Nadine and husband Carrol Robbins.
After graduation from Durham High School, Bonnie earned her BS in Education from Culver Stockton College and her MA from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College. She taught for a total of 38 years, with 20 in rural, mostly one-room, schools in Lewis and Marion Counties, and the final 18 at Hannibal High School as Director of Guidance. She started Special Education programs in two of the schools, and also worked with GED classes in Hannibal.
Bonnie enjoyed making quilts and over the years made one for all of her nieces and nephews. She loved to travel, do word puzzles, gardening, and yard work.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Bethel Missionary Society, ME Club, AARP, National Education Association, and Missouri Retired Teachers.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Smyser, Kevin Smyser, Mark Ragar, Douglas Hoener, Gregory Hoener, and Derek Smyser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Robbins and Donald Drill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra Nutrition Center or the Maple Lawn Activities Fund.
