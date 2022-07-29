Bobby R. Schoeneman

Bobby Roy "Bimbo" Schoeneman, 79, of New London, passed away at 5:18 PM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home in New London, MO.
Private Graveside Services will be at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bobby’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, August 1, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Bobby was born October 8, 1942, in DeRidder, LA to Arnold Carl Schoeneman and Annie Brown Schoeneman.
He married Betty Ann Blackwell in 1966. They later divorced but remained close friends. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2015.
Survivors include his sisters, Faye Snodgrass, and Emily Walden; grandchildren, Jacob Schoeneman (Katarina Platt), and Jayna Paige Roberson (Rhett); one great grandchild, Neena Roberson; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Schoeneman; brother, Wayne Schoeneman; and sister, Marlene Marshall.
As a young boy, Bobby entered a talent show and sang "Bimbo" by Jim Reeves, from that day forward, he was known as "Bimbo”. Bobby’s first job was as a paper boy. In his young adult life, he became an architectural draftsman and helped design for the Mark Twain Boat Company. His skills lead him to become a paint and autobody repairman for several years. Bobby later became a used car salesman and invested in local rental properties. Bobby truly enjoyed his job repairing cars for resale and restoring properties for rental.
Bobby loved his hometown of New London and often referred to it as “Heaven on Earth”. He enjoyed evening cruises up and down Main Street in New London and also walks along the Mississippi Riverfront in Hannibal. An avid card player, Bobby never missed his weekly Sunday card game with his buddies. He also enjoyed occasional visits to the casino in La Grange to play blackjack. A talented musician in his younger years, Bobby could play the drums, guitar and piano. Raking leaves, watching NFL football and Cadillac and Corvette cars were a few of Bobby’s favorites. Most of all Bobby cherished his hometown, his friends and his family.
Bobby was a member of the New London Lions Club.
Bobby was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in New London, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
