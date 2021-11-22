Blake L.D. David

Blake “Blakers” Lee Daniel David, 26, of New London, Missouri passed away at 2:49 PM, Friday, November 19, 2021, at his residence in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Blake’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Blake was born November 18, 1995, in Hannibal, Missouri to Cory L. David and Laura R. Essig.
Survivors include his father, Cory David (Chandra) of Perry, Missouri; his mother, Laura Essig (Steven Link) of Hannibal, Missouri; grandparents, Dan and Kathy David and Mike and Tracy Daniel; grandmother, Loretta Jean Stiles; great grandparents, Junior and Marjorie Garrett; 4 brothers, Ezekiel Bennett, Gracin McArthur, Corbyn McArthur and Gunner Bennett; 2 sisters, Kora David (Tyler Miller) and Marissa David (Brady Sims); best friends, Hunter McNeal and Matt McNeal; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin Daniel Essig, Jr and Donnie and Gracie Forshee; and aunt, Cindy Louise Wharton.
Blake worked professionally as a painter at Titan Wheel and previously worked as a truck driver. He was a Christian, by faith. Blake was a jovial guy, always singing and joking around with friends and family. He loved fishing and hunting for deer and turkey. Blake was very talented artistically, able to free hand pencil sketchings and playing the guitar. He also drew the blueprints for his home. Blake was very soulful, loving to help others and spent as much time as possible with his family, especially at his grandma’s house. His favorite movies were The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. He was also an avid reader of war history. Blake was an excellent cook, enjoying trying new recipes, particularly shrimp Asian cuisine. Blake was quick witted, generous and loving and will be forever missed by all those he held dear.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt McNeal, Hunter McNeal, Gracin McArthur, Corbyn McArthur, Ezekiel Bennett, Gunner Bennett, Tyler Miller and Dan David.
Memorial contributions may be made to James O’Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.