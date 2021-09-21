Billy Truster

Billy Edwin Truster, 90, of Midway, TX passed thrrough the gate to his heavenly home on September 17, 2021. He was born in rural Parsons, Labette County, Kansas on November 12, 1930, the son of May Lucille Mullinax and Frederick Joseph Truster, Jr. He was raised around Parsons, Kansas and attended Kansas State University with civil engineering curriculum working as an engineering assistant to the City Manager. He ultimately became a Registered Land Surveyor in Missouri and spent many years farming in Missouri and ranching in Texas.
While traveling with construction and engineering jobs, Bill met and married the love of his life Lena Pearl Bridgman in Palmyra, MO on October 25, 1958. They were married over 62 blissful years when Lena entered her heavenly home August 22, 2021, just over three weeks ago.
They purchased a farm in 1960 near Hannibal, MO where they raised their five children. He worked for various construction and engineering firms throughout his career while working the farm evenings and weekends. In 1981 they moved to Houston, TX during a depressed job market in Missouri and while Texas experienced the oil boom. They moved to the Conroe, Texas area in 1985 and enjoyed many years with grandchildren nearby. In 1999, they established their retirement home near Midway, Texas.
Bill had an incredible work ethic and was a true steward of the land. He loved working outdoors and improving the farm utilizing natural soil erosion control and conservation techniques. He also spent hours of manual labor clearing land, raising animals and building fences well into his 80’s. He was honest and hard working and instilled that into the children by teaching them that hard work pays off. He also cherished his family and especially enjoyed attending and keeping up with sporting events and activities for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren!
Bill is survived by six children, Robert Wayne Miller of Madisonville, Texas, Beverly Sue Cordray (John) of Conroe Texas, Tracy Ellen Hammond (Tod) of Blanco Texas, Thomas Edwin Truster (Kim) of Palmyra Missouri, Rose Ann Dickey (Buddy) of Midway Texas, and Teddy Joe Truster (Joanetta) of Hannibal Missouri . He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Frederick A. Truster and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at Elwood Baptist Church, 14778 OSR Midway, TX 75852 with Reverend Glenn Connor officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.