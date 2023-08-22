Billy Ray Coons II, 53, of Palmyra, Mo., died August 20, 2023, at his home in Palmyra. A Service will be at 10 a.m., August 26, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., August 25, at the funeral home.
