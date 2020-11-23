NEW LONDON, Mo. Billy L. Tate Nov 23, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy L. Tate, 81, of New London died Nov. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill. James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Hannibal, is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quincy Billy L. Tate James O'donnell Funeral Home Arrangement Ill. Blessing Hospital Recommended for you Trending Now Former Center city clerk pleads not guilty to federal charges Marion County Health Department urges cooperation to curb increase in COVID-19 cases Gary A. Scholes, Sr. Ryan B. Cowden A new era for Mark Twain boys basketball Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView