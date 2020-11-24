Billy L. Tate Sr.

Billy Lavern Tate, Sr. 81, of New London, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Brother Bill Dexheimer will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Bill's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Bill was born May 31, 1939, in Hannibal, Mo., to Cecil Vern Tate and Gertrude Keith Tate.
He was married to Carolyn "Connie" Walkley on Jan. 18, 1992. She survives of New London, Mo.
He was previously married to Ellen Phillips on Feb. 23, 1957. She survives of Odessa, Mo.
Other survivors include eight children, Teresa Niemeyer (Joe) of Hannibal, Mo., William R. "Bill" Tate (Sheri) of Hannibal, Mo., Tom Tate of Odessa, Mo., Dennis Tate of Odessa, Mo., Michael Tate of Lees Summit, Mo., Gary Tate (Susan) of Hannibal, Mo., Kevin Tate (Marnie) of Hannibal, Mo., Chad Tate (Lindsey) of Garden City, Mo.; two step daughters, Lori Swon of New London, Mo., and Paula Downs of Canton, Mo.; two sisters, Nancy Harris of Hannibal, Mo., and Donna Roy of Hannibal, Mo. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; eight step grandchildren, Nathan Perrigo, Levi Perrigo, Alexa Swon, Hunter Eddingfield, Chelsey Church, Seth Church, Lliam Highley and Reagan Highley.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronnie Tate; and aunts and uncles.
Professionally Bill was a journeyman electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 350 in Hannibal, Mo., for over 50 years before his retirement.
In his younger years Bill enjoyed hunting and bowling. Boating on the Mississippi River with his family and spending time at the Bay with his parents and family, fishing or simply spending time together, were some of Bill’s treasured moments. A talented gardener, Bill also liked to be outdoors each year putting out his vegetable garden. Vacations with his wife Connie and his parents, Cecil and Gertrude to Canada were also memorable occasions that Bill loved.
Bill loved being a dad and was always there for his kids. Whether helping coach them in the local Catholic Youth Organization Sports League at both Blessed Sacrament or St. Mary’s Church or serving as Cub Master with the Boy Scouts of America, Bill was always there. Bill also rarely missed one of his kid’s sporting events and even made most of the away games, always taking a car full of the kid’s friends with him!
Working hard to support his family Bill would often take on extra jobs to support his family. For many years he did maintenance work at Blessed Sacrament Church and School. Bill still devoted time to his community. He was a past president and member of the Hannibal Jaycees for several years, assisting with the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display.
He was also a member of the Hannibal High School Booster Club and later in life when he moved to New London, he was very instrumental in getting the speed limit lowered at a dangerous New London intersection.
Bill was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at Saverton Community Church. While attending Mass, Bill was very active in the Catholic Church in his younger years always helping as a greeter and collection minister. He was also known to many as the "Candy Man" at church, passing out candy often to all the kids.
Pallbearers will be Teresa Niemeyer, Bill Tate, Tom Tate, Dennis Tate, Michael Tate, Gary Tate, Kevin Tate and Chad Tate.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Jason Niemeyer, Joshua Niemeyer, Jordan Niemeyer, Jayme Harvey, Krista Tate, Jared Tate, Mason Tate, Mia Tate, Zachary Tate, Codey Tate, Dylan Tate, Nathen Tate-Jackson, India Tate, Saige Tate, Austin Tate and Logan Tate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adiel Baptist Church or Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.