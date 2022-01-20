Billy G. Nemes, 95, of Monkey Run, Mo., died January 20, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal. Burial will be Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal. Visitation will be Jan. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion will be held at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal.
Monkey Run, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.