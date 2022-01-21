Billy G. Nemes, 98, of Monkey Run, MO passed away at 3:14 AM, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate. Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion will be held at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Billy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO.
Billy was born October 26, 1923, in Hannibal, MO to Bela Albert Nemes and Mary A. Borsos Nemes.
Other survivors include one sister, Magdalene Stafford (George) Cicero, IL, Sister-in-law Shirley Nemes, Hannibal, numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong Nemes family friend, Noreen Fagan.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Joe Nemes, Jimmy Nemes, and Charlie Nemes. Six sisters, Rosa Nemes, Mary Nemes, Caroline Janes (Jerry), Anna Nemes, Emerence Nemes, Helen Malaga (Steve), and nephew Mike Malaga.
Billy was a United States Army Veteran, 309th Infantry, 78th Division. He served his country proudly in World War II as a combat medic, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart with Oak Leaf clusters for heroism in action. Billy retired from Continental Cement Company, where he worked as a Control Room Operator for many years.
Billy was like a second father to his many nieces and nephews. He loved them like they were his own and invested his time and talents to help in their upbringing. He shared his love of gardening with everyone that passed by the home in Monkey Run. His beautiful roses and tulips were admired from people near and afar. Billy could also grow some award-winning tomatoes, which he was always happy to share with friends and family. His Catholic faith was very important to him. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO and formerly attended Holy Cross Catholic in Illasco, MO.
Pallbearers will be John H. Nemes, James Nemes, Joe B. Nemes, Jimmy Stafford, David Malaga, Charles Janes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Chapel Association, Holy Family Catholic Church, or Ilasco Historical Society.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
