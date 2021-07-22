Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.
Billy Bob Cottrell, 86, of Center, went to be with the Lord, at 10:50 PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Tri County Care Center in Vandalia, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Salem Cemetery in Rural Center, Missouri. Minister Bill Dexheimer will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Billy’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, July 23, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Billy was born February 4, 1935, in Frankford, Missouri, to James E. Cottrell and Odessa Beatrice Nelson Cottrell. Married for nearly 68 years to Virginia Wilson Cottrell. They wed on November 29, 1953 in New London, Missouri.
She survives.
Other survivors include his 5 Children, Bruce Cottrell, Willits, California, Cindy Cottrell, Enterprise, Alabama, Ronald Cottrell, Center, Missouri, Roger Cottrell (Terri), Center, Missouri, Sandra Holubasch (Ron), Newport, Washington 8 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild , Sisters-in-Law, Ada Krigbaum and Martha Cottrell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by Infant Daughter, Connie C. Cottrell, 2 Infant Brothers, 1 Infant Sister, Betty Cottrell, Sister, Wanda Runyon, 3 Brothers, James E. Cottrell, Leroy Cottrell and Wayne Cottrell, 2 Sisters-in-Law, Lillie Ann Cottrell and Lois Cottrell, and 2 Brothers-in-Law, Lloyd Runyon and Francis Krigbaum.
Professionally, Billy worked in Combustion Engineering for 37 years and later, he served for over 20 years as interim pastor in New York. A faithful man of prayer, with compassion and love for others. Helper of those in need. He especially loved his children and grandchildren. His beloved dogs are Mabel, a Jack Russell and Trash, a Labrador Retriever, and (deceased) King, a white German Shepherd.
His passions include training and riding horses. He enjoyed riding his amazing horse Black Jack and spent many hours on the back of his horses riding smoothly along as if on a cloud. He enjoyed participating and competing in many sports and outdoor activities. Such as bow hunting, fishing, throwing horseshoes, gardening, biking, walking, playing cards as well as being an avid reader.
A fierce competitor. He could throw a ringer in the game of horseshoes, right-handed, left handed and probably blind folded (although we never proved that) but the most important part of competing was sharing time with others, not winning ( although let’s face it I am sure he enjoyed that too!).
He loved music and enjoyed singing.
Pallbearers will be Corey Cottrell, Casey Cottrell, William Carter, Keith Cottrell, Cody Cole, Townsend Holubasch, Richard Smith and Justin Mills.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Fanning and Bob Poage.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Tri County Nursing Home or Salem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.