Billie Eileen Adkins Snyder Menke, age 98, formerly of Quincy, passed away very peacefully on the morning of April 17th . She had been living at an assisted living facility in Champaign, IL for the past year to be near her son.
She was born October 30, 1924, and graced this world for 98 ½ years. She was the only child of William S. and Mary M. Adkins, farmers in Hull, IL. She graduated valedictorian from Hull High School in 1941. She was married briefly to Gerald Anderson, and bore a son, Col. Tim G. Anderson (Elizabeth), now of Cypress, TX, who survives.
After the war she married Russell E. (“Jim”) Snyder of Hull in 1945. They had one son, Russell W. Snyder (Priscilla), Urbana, IL, who survives. Jim passed away in 2002.
Billie was an integral part of the State Bank of Hull for over 20 years, retiring as Executive Vice President & Head Cashier in 1983. Before his death Jim and Billie travelled extensively throughout the USA and abroad. They were avid square dancers and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.
Billie was a member of the Hull Methodist Church, and later transferred her membership to Melrose Chapel when they relocated to Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, IL, in 1993. She married Briscoe Menke in her later years and enjoyed five years with him before his passing.
She leaves behind five grandchildren; Robyn Fahlstrom and Jill Anderson in Washington, Kate and Kurt Anderson in Texas, and Evan Snyder in Hawaii. Billie also has four great grandchildren: Lilliana, Sabrina, Maya and Hailey.
Services are private. Condolences may be sent to Hansen-Spear Funeral Home in Quincy.
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.