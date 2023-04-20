Billie Eileen Adkins Snyder Menke

Billie Eileen Adkins Snyder Menke, age 98, formerly of Quincy, passed away very peacefully on the morning of April 17th . She had been living at an assisted living facility in Champaign, IL for the past year to be near her son.

She was born October 30, 1924, and graced this world for 98 ½ years. She was the only child of William S. and Mary M. Adkins, farmers in Hull, IL. She graduated valedictorian from Hull High School in 1941. She was married briefly to Gerald Anderson, and bore a son, Col. Tim G. Anderson (Elizabeth), now of Cypress, TX, who survives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.