Bill Gene and Judi Victoria DeMoss Davis passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. In agreement with their wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family.

Bill Gene Davis was born on December 12, 1938, in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of John Russell and Alma Faye (Gibbs) Davis. He graduated from Hannibal High School and went on to serve honorably in the United States Army. Bill worked as a Parts and Service Coordinator for Ford dealerships, including Zimmerman Ford in Cedar Rapids, for many years.

