Bill Gene and Judi Victoria DeMoss Davis passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. In agreement with their wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family.
Bill Gene Davis was born on December 12, 1938, in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of John Russell and Alma Faye (Gibbs) Davis. He graduated from Hannibal High School and went on to serve honorably in the United States Army. Bill worked as a Parts and Service Coordinator for Ford dealerships, including Zimmerman Ford in Cedar Rapids, for many years.
Judi Victoria DeMoss Davis was born on April 4, 1944, in New Jersey, the daughter of Edwin and Florence DeMoss. She graduated high school and went on to work in the banking industry.
Bill and Judi met and were united in marriage on September 4, 1971, in Florida. They were former members of Brucemore in Cedar Rapids. Bill enjoyed doing yard work and working in his garage. Judi was a collector and enjoyed collecting things. She was very social and loved the holidays. Bill and Judi both loved cats, dogs, and feeding the wildlife. They will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved them.
Bill and Judi are survived and lovingly remembered by their daughters, Deena Budd of Hannibal, Missouri, and Jeanne (Thomas) Hutson of Swisher, Iowa; four grandchildren, James Budd, Brittany Budd, Travis Hutson, and Carley Hutson; Judi’s brother, John DeMas of Spring Hill, Florida; and Bill’s brother, James Donald Davis of Palmyra, Missouri.
They were preceded in death by their parents; and Bill’s sister, Virginia Ford.
Memorials in Bill and Judi’s memory may be made to either the Cedar Valley Humane Society at 7411 Mt. Vernon Road SE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52403; or to the Alzheimer’s Association at 317 7th Avenue SE #402 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52401; or to NEMO Humane Society at 7135 Veterans Road in Hannibal, Missouri, 63401.
