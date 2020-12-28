Beverly J. Simpson

Beverly Jane Simpson, 83, of Cassville, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Hannibal, Mo., the daughter of William Arlie and Mary Jane (Harding) Taylor. On August 18, 1956 in Hannibal, she was united in marriage to William T. Simpson who preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2008.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, and one brother, Robert H. Taylor.
Surviving are one son, William D. Simpson, and his wife Brenda of Shawnee, Okla.; two daughters, Cheryl L. (Simpson) Bunte and her husband Daryl of Hannibal, Mo., and Catherine S. (Simpson) Weaver and her husband James of Cassville, Mo.; one sister, Charlotte R. Bladow of Virginia Beach, Va.; five grandchildren, Kimberly Ramos, Emily Stoltzfus, Mallory Oxford, Laurel Becker and Taylor Weaver; nine great grandchildren, Grace Ramos, Oliver and Coehn Stoltzfus, Astrid Oxford and Ansley, Elias, Isaac, and Owen Becker, and Tucker Bunte; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Gardena High School in Gardena, Calif., Beverly attended Hannibal-LaGrange Junior College in Hannibal, Mo.; she received her Bachelor Degree from the University of Miami in Miami, Fla. She then earned her Masters and Doctorate Degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. For several years she worked at Hannibal LaGrange University in various capacities, eventually retiring after serving as Vice President of Academic Affairs. Two and one-half years ago she moved to Cassville to live with her daughter and family.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cassville, Mo. She was an avid reader who enjoyed watching and feeding birds, being involved in church missions’ activities, and various church outreach projects.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico, Mo., under direction of Fohn Funeral Home of Cassville, Mo.
Visit fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.