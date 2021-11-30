Beverly J. Rice

Beverly Jeanne Maddox Rice, 96, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away in the early morning on Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Dr. Mark Hughes will officiate.
Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Beverly's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Beverly was born September 4, 1925, in Hannibal, Missouri to Glenn Maddox and Audrey A. Toalson.
Beverly was married to Junior Earl Dunbar on February 28, 1947. He preceded her in death. She married Derald "Del" Rice on January 16, 1960. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl L. Dunbar Moore (Gary), Kathleen Dunbar Haycraft (Harold), Laura J. Dunbar Turner (Steve), Jerry E. Rice (Lisa) of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Donna S. Rice Goodin (Clem) and Sandra K. Rice Kendrick.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; son, John M. Dunbar (Debbie); and brother, Glen Maddox Jr. (Penny).
Beverly graduated from Hannibal High School with the class of 1943. She was an accounting clerk employed by Bluff City Shoe Factory and Western Printing and later at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was Baptist by faith in her youth and later Presbyterian by faith. Beverly loved to write poetry. She was a member of the local writer’s club. She adopted painting as an adult and took great pride in that gift. She was an amazing cook and seamstress. She taught children’s Sunday school at First Presbyterian Church. Beverly enjoyed sports, dancing, traveling and the outdoors. A family trip to Costa Rica for her 80th birthday resulted in her zip lining high above the jungle.
Beverly’s treasure was her family. She was blessed by 20 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Beverly expressed a desire to live until the anniversary of her father’s death. She accomplished that goal with her indomitable spirit. Beverly had an uncanny ability to find pleasure in the simple moments of life such as looking out the window at the birds, trees and chipmunks. Beverly’s smile and generous spirit will be missed by many.
Many thanks to Loving Hands Hospice and to Mom’s extra caregivers Andrea, Connie and Shelby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Hannibal.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
