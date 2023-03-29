Beverly J. Hetheriton Oglesby, 84, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:50 AM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Brookdale Portage Nursing Home in Portage, MI.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 3, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Kim Parker will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Beverly 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, at the funeral home.
Beverly was born November 20, 1938, in Hannibal, MO to Pete Hetheriton and Thelma Poole Hetheriton.
She was married to William D. Oglesby III on June 25, 1966, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on October 7, 2016.
Other survivors include her daughter, Julie Hall (Tim) of Vicksburg, MI; her two sisters, Vickie Schoonover (Dean) of Hannibal, MO, and Lisa Gibson (Ron) of Hannibal, MO; three grandchildren, Jessica Hall, Kristin Taylor (Forrest), and Kayla Hall; and two great grandchildren, Leena Taylor and Arthur Taylor.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.
Beverly graduated in 1960 from Hannibal LaGrange College with an Associates of Commerce Degree. She then went to Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, MO, where she graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
Professionally, Beverly was a schoolteacher. She taught shorthand handwriting and typing at Cairo High School for 3 years.
Beverly loved her family. She was a wonderful mother and wife and very close to her sisters. Beverly and her sisters loved to shop and go antiquing in Quincy. Beverly was an avid reader. The Golden Girls and NCIS were a couple of Beverly's favorites to catch on TV. Beverly looked forward to enjoying an ice cold Pepsi, strolling beautiful downtown Hannibal, and going to the Mark Twain Dinette for their famous Maid Rites. Most of all, Beverly cherished her time spent with her family and will be deeply missed.
Beverly was Methodist by faith and was a member at Park United Methodist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
