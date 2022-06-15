Beverly Green

Mrs. Beverly "Bev" (Ward) Green, 78, of Troy, MO, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at SLU Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on November 24, 1943, in Hannibal to Earl and Helen Ward.
Bev attended the local schools along with her two brothers, John and Harold. Her brother introduced her to her future soulmate, Jesse Green Jr. On March 25, 1971, the couple was joined in holy matrimony in St. Louis. They lived in St. Louis and later moved to Maryland Heights, Hazelwood and lastly to Troy in 2004.
Bev was the type of neighbor everyone would like to have. She was so kind and friendly and always made you feel special. Playing card games and dominos were some of her pastimes. Her family meant everything to her, and she cherished each and every one of them. Bev was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 51 years, Jesse Green Jr., of Troy; children: Terri (Phil) lngracia of O'Fallon, MO, John Michael Green of Troy, Kimberlie (Chris) Henning of O'Fallon MO and bonus daughter, Dawn (Brian) Murchek; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Backstoppers c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy, MO 63379 (636) 528-8244.
