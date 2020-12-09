Betty "Sug" Isbell

Betty Sue “Sug” Tobin Isbell, 80, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:20 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Private Graveside Services and Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Betty’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday December 11, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Betty was born February 18, 1940, in Hannibal, MO to Virgil Tobin and Mildred Bowen Tobin.
She was married to Jack Isbell in 1968 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on December 18, 2013.
Other survivors include 1 daughter, Kim Reed (Ted) of Eureka, MO, 1 brother, Orville “Sonny” Tobin of Canton, MO, and 1 sister, Barbara “Bumpsy” Sutton of Hannibal, MO.
She is also survived by 2 grandsons, Alexander Adams Reed and Zachary Chase Reed, that affectionately called her “Grandma Beedy”.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her Grandmother Bowen.
Professionally Betty was the executive assistant secretary at Northeast Missouri Lumber Company.
A talented decorator, Betty loved to celebrate the season by decorating her home beautifully throughout the year. Always dressed impeccably with her signature neck scarf, Betty loved to look her best. Shopping with her sister, “Bumpsy”, going to the movies with her grandsons or baking one of her famous cherry cheesecakes were a few of Betty’s favorites. She also loved to volunteer at the Douglas Community Center Thrift Store. Most of all Betty cherished her family and always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Betty attended Park United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Alexander Adam Reed, Ted Reed, Zachary Chase Reed, Bobby Williams and Dalton Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Lawn Nursing Home.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.