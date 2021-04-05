Betty R. (Bounds) Thompson, age 96, of Tempe AZ passed away at 10:56 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Grand View Burial Park. The Rev. Dr. Mark Hughes will officiate.
The family is being served by Grand View Funeral Home of Hannibal.
Betty was born on May 26, 1924, in Hannibal, Mo the daughter of Henry and Susan Jewel (Silman) Bounds.
She was united in marriage to Rex K. Thompson on April 20, 1951. He Preceded her in death on January 23, 2007.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Bundy of Temp, AZ; her grandsons Paul Desi and Blake Freiwald of Tempe and her great granddaughter Aryanah Desi of Tempe, AZ, sister-in-law, Reva Bounds of Maricopa, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Richard Bounds and two sisters, Mildred Krigbaum and Betty Thompson Pic Gloria Foster.
Betty was an entrepreneur of various businesses, she owned (bars, catering, and a gift shop) in her retirement years.
She enjoyed listening to ‘The Lawrence Welk Show’ and was known to keep up regularly with the news and current affairs.
Her family and friends were what she treasured most. Betty was a member of The First Evangelical Church in Mesa, AZ
Betty will truly be missed by family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Betty’s memorial page at grandviewfuneral.com.