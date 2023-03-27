Betty Lou Smashey, 95, of New London, MO passed away at 3:47 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her daughter's home in New London, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Cathy Haden will officiate. Burial will follow at Salt River Cemetery in rural New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Betty's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Betty was born November 3, 1927, in Ste. Genevieve, MO to Daniel J. Thomure and Mattie Wiggs Thomure.
She was married to Clarence W. Smashey on October 30, 1947, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2001.
Survivors include her four children, Michael W. Smashey (Cindy) of New London, MO, Gloria Smashey of Hannibal, MO, Jeffrey Smashey (Penny) of Hannibal, MO, and Teresa Briscoe (David) of New London, MO; two brothers, Edgar Thomure (Elizabeth) of West Virginia, and Barry VanKent Thomure of Hannibal, MO; five grandchildren, Renea Brown (Travis), Heather Dowell, Sarah D. Miller (Mike), Jodd Smashey (Katie), and Philip Briscoe (Amanda); 18 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Pamela Lou Smashey; two granddaughters, Michelle Smashey, and Rebecca Briscoe Yager; one great granddaughter, Madelyn Camille Miller; her siblings, Daisy Thomure, Linda Garcia, Ambrose Thomure, Fielding Thomure, John Thomure, Darrell Thomure, Walter "Bib" Thomure, and Raymond Thomure.
Betty’s family was her greatest joy, she took great pride in being a mother and a homemaker. Her home was always open to others. Throughout the summer it was common for family, cousins, nieces and nephews to stay for weeks at a time to enjoy Betty’s home cooking and company.
Over the years Betty also worked at the shoe factory in Hannibal, as a secretary for A.F. Roofing Company and also at Sims Orchard.
Betty was well known for her love of gardening. While living near Santa Fe, MO she enjoyed being a part of an extension club there. A true “green thumb” Betty raised a bountiful garden from which she enjoyed canning her harvest. She also cared for the most beautiful flowers. A wonderful baker and cook, Betty’s homemade fried chicken was the best, along with her fried fish and macaroni and cheese. Christmas candies baked by Betty brought her family much joy at family gatherings. Known by some as the unofficial “Mushroom Queen of Ralls County”, Betty had a unique talent for locating these treasured morels on her farmland. Reading a variety of histories and mysteries, Betty was an avid reader. Betty loved her family, and she treasured the moments they were able to share together.
Betty was Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Jodd Smashey, Philip Briscoe, Wyatt Briscoe, Tyler Thomure, Mike Miller, and Travis Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Smashey, Jason Thomure, Kenny Garcia, Barry VanKent Thomure, Edgar Thomure, and Jonathan Thomure.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Hannibal Nutrition Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.