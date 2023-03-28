Betty Lou Havenner Alley, 90, of Hannibal, MO, and formerly of Springfield, MO, passed away at 2:55 PM, Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Mike Lewton will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Betty was born February 12, 1933, in Hannibal, MO to John Havenner and Edith Holman Havenner.
She was married to Terry Alley. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her numerous cousins and many dear friends.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Betty worked as a Program Director for the ABC Television Affiliate in Springfield, MO until her retirement. Betty started with the ABC affiliate when it was a radio station and helped with the transition to television.
Betty was a 1951 graduate of Hannibal High School. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College.
Betty loved her family. She enjoyed dancing over the years and especially took pleasure in the dancing group she was a part of in Springfield for many years. An avid collector Betty liked to collect dolls and Armani figurines. Always up for a good time, Betty loved to visit her favorite destination Las Vegas. She also enjoyed playing the slots occasionally and attending the horse races. Playing cards, old westerns on TV and classic country music were a few of Betty’s favorites. Betty will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Manor Activity Fund or Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
