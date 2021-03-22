Betty Lou Davis, 87, of Philadelphia, passed away at 7:23 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home in Philadelphia, MO.
A Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Philadelphia.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday March 27, 2021. Pastor Roger Stevens will officiate. Burial will be at the Coleman-Ragar Cemetery in Philadelphia, MO.
Betty was born July 17, 1933, in Philadelphia, MO to Vernon and Gertrude Hipkins Ragar. She was married to Lester “Curly” Davis on August 27, 1949 in Palmyra, MO.
He preceded her in death May 13, 2016.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Linda) Davis of Philadelphia, MO, and Jon Davis (Daniel Shelton) of Palmyra; brother Arnold (Patsy) Ragar of Philadelphia, MO; sister Cleo (Glen)Voepel of Philadelphia, MO; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Potter, Christina Carlson, Steven Fisher, Mandy (Joe) Femali, Laura Crane (her adopted daughter); great grandchildren Brayden, Brennan, Andrew, Aiden, Annelise, Logan, Heidi, and Memphis.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Linda L. Bartz, grandson Antar Davis, and siblings Jeanette Sammons, Stella Cochran, Ray Ragar, Mary Alice Voepel, Nora Burnham, Percy Ragar, Norman Ragar, Carl Ragar, Vernon Ragar, and Jessie Ray Ragar.
Betty was a vibrant, generous, caring person who helped her husband (Curly) diligently on the farm. She liked quilting, fishing, rocking, mushroom hunting, picking blackberries, and most of all spending time with her family. Her faith in Christ defined her. She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be John David Sammons, Jay Ragar, Scott Ragar, Wayde Mann, James Mann, and Lloyd Ercil Ragar.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Coleman-Ragar Cemetery Association or Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Fisher, Milt Voepel and Donnie Ragar.
Masks are not required but are strongly suggested.
