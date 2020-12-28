Betty L. Thomas, 78 of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:28 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park. Rev. C.M. Cole will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to Betty’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask and practice all COVID 19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Betty was born on March 24, 1942 in Renssalear, MO to Lewis Davis and Luvina Griggsby Dorsey.
She was previously married to Delbert E. Anderson in 1957. Together that had six children. They later divorced and Betty met and married Harold L. Thomas Sr. on May 10, 1980 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Linda S. Perkins (Jerome) and Janet L. Williams (Emmitt); three sons, Ricky Anderson, Harold Thomas Jr. and Charles Thomas ( special friend, Robyn Pierce); three sisters, Mary Griggsby Shepherd (Ronald) of Minneapolis, MN, Emma Fuqua of Kansas City, MO, and Laura Kitchen of Hannibal, MO; two brothers, Walter Abbey and Henry Blackwell; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Shirley Gibbs and Betty Jean Anderson; one son, David Eugene Anderson; four sisters, Arletha Williams, Margaret Ann Dade, Gloria Jean Thomas and Elizabeth Beatrice Anderson; and three brothers, Oliver Griggsby, Dennis Griggsby and James Russell Abbey.
Betty retired from Beth Haven Nursing Home where she was a Certified Nurse’s Assistant for many years. Betty also previously worked as a machinist at Master Tank.
Betty enjoyed the outdoors, simply sitting on her famous front porch with many visitors, watching the birds (hummingbirds were her favorite) or caring for her flowers in the flower beds around her home were activities she took pleasure in.
Fishing at the bay and raising tomatoes in her garden were also hobbies Betty enjoyed. Betty was also an accomplished crochetier. A talented baker, Betty made the best homemade zucchini bread and coffee cakes for her family and friends. A jokester at heart, Betty had a wonderful sense of humor and always kept those she was with entertained. Most of all Betty simply enjoyed the moments she was able to share with her family.
Betty was a member of the New Hope Gospel Center in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Coleman, Shawn Smith, Shaylan Cropp, Lydell Thomas, Ronnie Anderson and Marcus Fuqua.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerome Perkins and Emmitt Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Gospel Center in Hannibal.
