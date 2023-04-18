Betty L. Pfaff, 84, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:55 AM, Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM , Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Betty's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 4:30 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Betty was born on December 26, 1938, in Indian Creek, known as Swinkey, the youngest of 8 children to Martin and Rose Williams. Her dad owned the country store in the small rural community where Betty learned the value of hard work, friendly neighbors, and devotion to church.
Betty worked at the store stocking shelves with her dad even as a youngster. She enjoyed her childhood at Indian Creek, learned love of music and history at St. Stephen’s School and was the valedictorian of her 8-student class. She spoke fondly of her childhood and never missed a Swinkey Picnic.
Betty married Dwaine Pfaff on April 19, 1958, and he survives.
Also surviving are her five children, Jeff Pfaff (Mary) of Kansas City, MO, Andrea Pfaff Leves (Gene) of San Diego, CA, Mary Lynne Richards (Paul) of Hannibal, MO, Erick Pfaff (Cricket) of Los Angeles, CA, and Kurt Pfaff of Lampas, ID; six grandchildren, Emily Richards of San Diego, CA, Andrew Richards and Jack Richards of St. Louis, MO; John Pfaff of Salt Lake City, UT, Daniel Pfaff of Santa Cruz, CA; and Summer Camporesi of Davis, CA; a sister, Regina Hays of Monroe City, MO; a brother, Jim (Marilyn) Williams of Canton, IL, and a brother-in-law, Vaughn Buckman of Painesville, OH; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta (Harkey) Quinn, Janie (Bob) McCurren and Rosalie Buckman and two brothers, Tommy (Jo) Williams and Joe Paul (Bertha) Williams and brother-in-law Johnny Hays.
Together, she and Dwaine founded the Hannibal Glass Company in 1964, with Betty taking care of all the clerical and bookkeeping work, along with raising five children. They lived in Quincy, IL and Jacksonville, IL, for a short time before moving to Hannibal, MO.
Betty worked as an administrative assistant in the United States 9th Congressional district for 22 years, serving with Harold Volkmer for 20 years and Kenny Hulshof for two years. She was a proud lifelong Democrat and was such a staunch believer in democracy that she served as an election judge for many years. Her proudest moments were taking her children and grandchildren to vote.
Betty was involved in many activities involving her children: from den mother for Boy Scouts to troop leader in Girl Scouts; along with School Board and room mother for what is now Holy Family. For her children she was chauffeur, coach, therapist, chef, mediator and nurse. She loved her children but cherished and spoiled her grandchildren.
Her Catholic faith was very important to her, and she never missed Sunday mass or a school mass if her children or grandchildren were there.
Betty was active in her community and loved attending art events, shows and festivals. She was on the Hannibal Regional Foundation Board of Directors, serving as secretary; and a longtime member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees. She and Dwaine were named Volunteers of the Year for Toys for Tots in 2020.
She was an avid golfer but often spent more time looking for stray balls than actually golfing. Betty also loved crossword puzzles, gardening, playing the slot machines, bird-watching, public radio, root beer floats, and Sunday dinners with family.
No amount of time with her would have been enough for her family and friends, though she gave enough sarcasm and memories to last several lifetimes. Betty was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and she raised an opinionated and competitive crew. She is looking forward to some much-needed peace and quiet as she greets those who went before her.
Honorary pallbearers will be Betty's grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family School or Community Loving Care Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
