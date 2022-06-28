Betty L. Charlton, 80, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:13 AM, Monday, June 27, 2022, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Missouri.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Betty was born December 9, 1941, in Hannibal, Missouri to Victor Arlow "Sparky" Charlton and Frances Pierce Charlton.
Survivors include her children, Mary "Becky" Patterson (Rob) of Osage Beach, Missouri, Cindy (Brownell) Snyder (Robert) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Lee Snyder of Hannibal, Missouri; her brother, Victor "Ronnie" Charlton of Hannibal, Missouri; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kathy Fogle; two infant children, Harvey Everett Snyder, and Everett Wayne Snyder; seven brothers, Harvey Dean Charlton, Otis James Charlton, Bobby Joe Charlton, Raymond Albert Charlton, William Arlow Charlton, John Robert Charlton, and Oliver B. Charlton; five sisters, Eva Bell (Murphy) Charlton, Susie Mae Charlton, Eleanore Frances (Charlton) Bunch, Rita Louise (Schmidt) Charlton, and Rosie Mae Laydean Charlton.
Betty worked as a waitress and cook at local restaurants and was also a homemaker for many years.
Betty enjoyed visiting with her friends and family.
Betty was Pentecostal by faith.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
