Betty L. Bross, 88, of Hannibal, died August 30, 2021, at her home. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Sept. 3, at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 3:06 pm
